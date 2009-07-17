ALBANY—So now that the Senate is nominallly a functioning body, who’s running it?
It’s not an easy question to answer.
“It’s not a clear, bipartisan operating agreement, but it’s not as though the Democrats have established clear control over the Legislature again and are consistently moving their agenda,” Justin Phillips, a political science professor at Columbia University who researches state government, just told me by phone. “The Democrats are nominally back in charge, but until we see more, moving some really significant and important pieces of legislation, that’s when we’re going to figure out whether they’ve really effectively reorganized the Legislature.
Who Runs the Senate? (July 17 Edition)
