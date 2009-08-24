Attention, Thompson Fans

Here’s a good problem for Bill Thompson. He’s too popular, on Facebook.

A reader forwarded me this message in response to a friend request:

Bill sent you a message.

——————–

Subject: Your Friend Request

Thank you for requesting to be my Facebook friend.

Unfortunately, I am approaching my friend limit of 5,000 friends and am unable to accept any more requests at this time.

Instead, please join my fan page, which will now be the best way to stay in touch with me.

http://www.facebook.com/pages/Bill-Thompson/26822605137?ref=ts