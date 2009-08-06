Aunt Mabel Suggests…

Ever notice that the NYTimes.com most-emailed list is slanted toward an older demographic? Maybe because only folks over a certain age—like our Aunt Mabel—still use the email tool. Here’s a quick, annotated guide to what Grandma and Grandpa thought you might be interested in from NYTimes.com …

1. We gave you our opinions of cold rooms versus hot rooms yesteday, so we’ll spare you today! But there is something so inherently Mabel, and something so strange, about the Times top 10 most-emailed list, when the No. 1 story for two days in a row is a 225-word item that links out to other sources. The Web is a weird little critter.

2. This is your guaranteed No. 1 story for tomorrow. Want to make money? Be a statistician! You’ll earn $125k a year after you’re done with grad school (though stats grad school doesn’t sound too pleasant).

3. The Modern Love story that sticks and sticks and sticks.

4. Those damn ghostwriters and medical papers.

5. Friedsies!

6. Just as Tara Parker-Pope finally found her footing after Mark Bittman’s list torpedoed her from the heart of Auntie, here comes Gretchen Reynolds, clipping at her heels. Should kids drink Gatorade? Yes! Well, kind of.

7. The Times has been on a napping kick! Something to do with summer maybe.

8. Spleen! Three days strong.

9. The DNA man himself—Dr. Watson—tells us that curing cancer is at hand!

10. Asperger’s on the big screen!

Today’s Tally:

Health: 6

Columnists: 1

Modern Love: 1

Technology: 1

Money: 1

Op-Ed Contributor: 1

Editorial: 1

(We counted the stats story as Technology + Money, and the Dr. Watson story as Health + Op-Ed contributor.)

Overall Tally:

Columnists: 84

Health: 68

Food: 27

Technology: 20

Op-Ed Contributors: 20

Travel: 19

Money: 17