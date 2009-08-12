DC 37’s Questions for Mayoral Candidates

Here’s the questionnaire Michael Bloomberg filled out in the course seeking the endorsement of DC37, the city’s largest public employees union.

It asks about term limits, adding a Cost of Living Adjustment for some workers, creating a Tier 5 for new workers and hiring cheaper, non-union subcontractors for some work.

The union has some obvious positions on those issues, and they don’t necessarily line up perfectly with Bloomberg, who the union endorsed in 2005. They’re not expected to endorse him this year.

When asked for his questionnaire, a campaign spokesman basically laughed and said no.