The Beatles meet beer

We’re not entirely sold on the wisdom of trying to persuade U.K. beer drinkers to skip the Guinness and Boddingtons in favor of a Budweiser. But one must applaud great effort, especially when it results in something as charming and fun as this “Lyrics” commercial.

The 60-second spot—part of a recent Budweiser campaign by DDB London—is set to the Beatles song “All Together Now,” covered by the band the Hours. Back in 1967, it took the lads from Liverpool less than six hours to record the tune at Abbey Road Studios. Filming the commercial was a good deal trickier, taking five days and more than 50 hours, as director Chris Palmer and crew attempted to synchronize scenes from each of the song’s lyrics (30 in all) with a passing Chicago elevated train. We have no idea what any of this has to do with drinking beer, but when a clip is this entertaining, who cares?

