Corzine declines NJ 101.5 debate

Gov. Jon Corzine will not participate in a gubernatorial debate on New Jersey 101.5, according to Eric Scott, the news director. Scott says he received a letter from the Corzine campaign this morning.

“Jon Corzine has now become the first candidate for statewide office in almost twenty years to turn his back on our one-million listeners by refusing to appear on New Jersey 101.5 to talk directly to New Jersey voters about the issues that are important to them,” Scott told PolitickerNJ.com.

Scott says that Corzine participated in multiple programs and debate son 101.5 as a candidate for U.S. Senator in 2000 and for Governor in 2005.

“In this election, however, Jon Corzine appears to have made the strategic decision to pretend that we simply do not exist,” said Scott, who noted that today’s letter, dated September 9, was the first communication from the campaign since the debate invitation was extended in July.

Corzine will participate in two official debates and has agreed to a debate on a Newark-based jazz radio station. But he has not decided if he will take part in a League of Women Voters debate to be aired on ABC-TV’s New York and Philadelphia network affiliates.

Republican Christopher Christie and Independent Christopher Daggett have agreed to debate on 101.5.

The station is among the sponsors of an official debate for Lt. Governor candidates that will include Corzine’s running mate, State Sen. Loretta Weinberg (D-Teaneck).