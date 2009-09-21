Owens’ First Ad

ALBANY—Bill Owens, the Democratic Party’s candidate to replace John McHugh in Congress, is up on the air with his first advertisement.

It features pictures of Owens’ ancestors set over shots of the candidate at the now-closed Plattsburgh Air Force Base. In addition to connecting Owens to the military–Fort Drum is in the district–it claims he created 2,000 jobs in the Plattsburgh area helping to re-develop the air base into a business park.

Owens’ spokesman Jon Boughtin told Jude Seymour that the ad was produced by Murphy Putnam Media and will air across the district. This is the same company that produced Scott Murphy’s “Sunday Dinner” ad, which introduced voters to a largely unknown quantity against a higher-profile incumbent. That’s the case here, and the Democrats seem to be repeating the same play in putting up an ad introducing Owens before Republicans can get out of the box.

Below is the script, and the ad.

Bill Owens: “I come from a family of soldiers. My great grandfather served in the Civil War, my great uncle in World War I and my father in World War II.

Bill Owens: “I’m Bill Owens and I was a captain here at Plattsburgh Air Force Base … before they closed it down. Since then, I’ve worked to redevelop the base. In all, I’ve helped attract over 2,000 jobs to upstate New York.

Bill Owens: “I’m running for Congress and I approved this message because my family taught me to fight for what matters. And right now we need to fight for upstate New York.”