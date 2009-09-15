Paterson Welcomes Lazio, Will Support the Democrat

After Governor David Paterson voted on 134th Street in Harlem, he chatted briefly with reporters. He didn’t say who he voted for.

When I said I was curious who he voted for, Paterson said, “So are a lot of people.”

Paterson said turnout “was very low and one of the reasons for that is there was not a great deal of publicity about the primary, so it’s hard to blame the voters.”

When I asked for his reaction to Rick Lazio saying he plans to run for governor, Paterson paused, then smiled and said, “Since I’m not seeking the Republican nomination, and this is a democracy, I would say that’s a god idea.”

He also said he’d support the Democratic nominee, whoever that turns out to be.