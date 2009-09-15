Paterson Welcomes Lazio, Will Support the Democrat

By

After Governor David Paterson voted on 134th Street in Harlem, he chatted briefly with reporters. He didn’t say who he voted for.

When I said I was curious who he voted for, Paterson said, “So are a lot of people.”

Paterson said turnout “was very low and one of the reasons for that is there was not a great deal of publicity about the primary, so it’s hard to blame the voters.”

When I asked for his reaction to Rick Lazio saying he plans to run for governor, Paterson paused, then smiled and said, “Since I’m not seeking the Republican nomination, and this is a democracy, I would say that’s a god idea.”

He also said he’d support the Democratic nominee, whoever that turns out to be.

