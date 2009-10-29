All-In for Owens?

ALBANY—It’s nearing the end of the race to replace John McHugh in Congress. A leading Democrat just told the party is “not going to leave anything on the table” to help Bill Owens.

My mind is returning to the special election in the 20th District this spring, where the final poll showed long-shot Scott Murphy slightly ahead and the DCCC went “all in.” In that race, Democrats unleashed a radio ad featuring Vice President Joe Biden, a television ad with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (who also robocalled) and the personal endorsement of Barack Obama. There was no counter-strike orchestrated by Republicans, save a robocall by Rudy Giuliani.

June O’Neill, chair of the executive committee of the New York Democratic Party, told me by phone after campaigning in Canton that “it’s fair to say that we’re not going to leave anything on the table,” and that “we have even stronger support from the White House than we had in NY-20.”

Obama held a fundraiser with Owens last week in New York, and sent the below e-mail to the Organizing for America lists. Democratic sources say a robocall is being mulled, but a last-minute district visit by the president is unlikely. With the campaign in its final stretch–and the last poll expected soon–it will be interesting to see what comes off the table.