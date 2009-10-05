HuffBooks Vertical Launches

The Huffington Post‘s new “Books” vertical debuts today, writes Gillian Reagan.

On it, there’s content from The New York Review of Books (a Huffington Post partner) and other features, like a book club called “Arianna’s Reading.”

According to the section’s editor, Amy Hertz:

Books are alive and well, but everything around them is changing…while the Internet won’t kill books, boredom, earnestness and despair just might.

One of the first links on the site is: “Napster for Books: The Way of the Future?”