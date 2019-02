After two full days of deliberation, jurors in the federal corruption trial of former Bergen County Democratic Chairman Joseph Ferriero are unable to come to an agreement on two of the eight counts, according to The Record. They will return at 9:45AM tomorrow.

“Often, after further discussion, jurors are able to work out their differences,” the newspaper quotes U.S. District Court Judge Stanley Chesler as saying. “Take as much time as you need to discuss things. There is no hurry.”