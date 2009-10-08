A fun (and educational!) musical time waster

The mighty Internet has given us many shiny and intricate options for ultimate time-suckage. But the lo-fi, perfectly simple and perfectly fun The Virtual Piano proves that bigger doesn’t necessarily mean better.

The site is exactly what it sounds like: a piano keyboard that allows you to use your mouse to hit individual notes, or learn the proper chord formations in all 12 keys. For those of us who have left our piano-lesson days behind by a few decades, it is a useful tool for a refresher course. For those who never had a chance to learn, now’s your chance!

