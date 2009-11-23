C’est Bon! Maison du Chocolat Opening in Former Empire State Building Closet

Long regarded as the high priest of French chocolate couture, Robert Linxe opened his first chocolate salon, La Maison du Chocolat, in Paris more than 30 years ago. Now, with its luxe décor, decadent yet pared-down ingredients and refined Parisian sensibility, the chocolatier is making an unlikely appearance in a quintessentially New York landmark—the Empire State Building, through which four million tourists pass each year.

In 463 square feet formerly used for storage, La Maison du Chocolat will set up its notorious collection of ganaches, truffles, éclairs and other gastronomic delights. A box of truffles infused with “Fine Champagne cognac” goes for more than $100.

The leasing terms with the building, according to the New York Post, includes a licensing agreement for chocolates in the shape of the landmarked site.

Christine Emery of the Lansco Corporation represented the chocolatier. The CB Richard Ellis Retail team of Andrew Goldberg, Eric Gelber and Matt Chmielecki represented the building.

