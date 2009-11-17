Daggett wants robocall investigated

Former independent gubernatorial candidate Christopher Daggett wants state to investigate robocalls that he says “severely damaged” his candidacy, The Star-Ledger reports.

The call, in which a woman’s voice attacks Republican Chris Christie for being “wrong where it matters most,” urges listeners to “remember Chris Daggett’s words: ‘It’s never wrong to vote for the right person.’”

The call ends with a disclaimer that says it was paid for by the NJDSC and gives The Democratic State Committee’s Trenton address. The day before the election, a spokesperson for the DSC confirmed that the group paid for the robocalls, but the group did not comment further on it.

In a letter to the Election Law Enforcement Commission (ELEC), Daggett campaign attorney Margaret F. Catalano said the call violated state law “to support or defeat a candidate for Governor or in aid of the candidacy of a candidate for Governor in the general election.”