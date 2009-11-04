DeCroce could move to cabinet

Expect increased speculation over the next few weeks that Assembly Minority Leader Alex DeCroce (R-Parsippany) will seek a cabinet post in Gov-elect Christopher Christie’s administration. That would trigger a contest for his Assembly leadership post, and a special election convention for his District 26 Assembly seat. Through the campaign, DeCroce has maintained that he was not interested. That could change now.
DeCroce made it to the short list for state Transportation Commissioner when Democrat James E. McGreevey was governor.