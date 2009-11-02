In Essex burbs, Codey robocalls for Corzine, while O’Toole calls for Christie

WEST ORANGE – Senate President Richard Codey (D-Roseland) did a robocall over the weekend for Gov. Jon Corzine, targeting suburban Essex County voters and reminding them about the governor’s cap on property taxes, Codey told PolitickerNJ.com.

“Democrats will vote in the suburbs for Jon Corzine,” said Codey. “The critical question will be whether he holds independent women, who flocked to him after the campaign hit the mammogram issue. One thing I find interesting is that (independent candidate Chris) Daggett has dropped out of the sky.”

A Monmouth University poll this morning showed Corzine receiving 43% to Christie’s 41%, with Daggett getting 8%.

Born in Newark and raised in Livingston, Republican candidate Chris Christie or hisrunning mate, Monmouth County Sheriff Kim Guadagno,hascampaigned frequently in the suburbs of the state’s biggest Democratic county whre Codey lives and remains popular.

This weekend, Codey nemesis state Sen. Kevin O’Toole (R-Cedar Grove),did a robocall for Christie.