Pot meets factory farming

As the courts continue to thrash out the complex legalities when it comes to the growth and distribution of marijuana (medical or otherwise), one constant is that the plants must be picked and readied for, um, consumption. Last year, photographer Mathieu Young took some stunningly beautiful photographs of the annual event for his series aptly titled Harvest.

Young traveled to Mendocino County, where the people living off the land and these plants face the same trials and exhaustions as any other farmers trying to reap their fall crop. Young’s photographs don’t pass judgment on what the plants are used for—but instead capture the beauty of the aromatic greens in their natural form, plus they illustrate just how labor intensive pot-growing really is. Remember that the next time you might see (or not!) a little bud-filled plastic baggie.

