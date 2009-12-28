All in the Family, by Design: Georgina Chapman Buys Jane St. Condo with her Brother

City records list Marchesa mastermind Georgina Chapman as well as brother Edward-the fashion label’s CEO-on the deed for a recently purchased 99 Jane Street condominium. The two-bedroom sold to the British siblings for $1.7 million through Sotheby’s brokers John Tenore and Glenn Norrgard, neither of whom could be reached for comment.

Ms. Chapman is the designer behind the five-year-old fashion label, Marchesa, famous for clinging diaphanously to the hips of red carpet-walkers such as Sienna Miller, Scarlett Johansen and Penelope Cruz among a litany of other A-listers. Her brother, Edward, is the chief executive officer of the company, working closely with his sister.

Considering that Ms. Chapman-by all accounts-continues to live with her movie mogul bulldozer of a husband, Harvey Weinstein (the two wed in 2007), it is certainly a possibility that Ms. Chapman put her name on the deed to help her brother purchase the apartment for himself, with no plans of living there herself. However, considering the condo is, “ideal for any lifestyle and is perfect for entertaining friends and family”…we may never know.

Located in the far West Village, the “beautiful, contemporary 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom” is located “along one of the Greenwich Village historic district’s most picturesque streets.”

The apartment, which boasts a “sun-filled” living room as well as a professional kitchen with stainless steel appliances, includes other luxurious amenities such as the limestone master bath with a separate stall shower and Whirlpool tub and an L-shaped balcony overlooking the Washington Commons Park.

In their book, New York 2000, Architecture and Urbanism Between The Bicentennial and The Millennium, Robert A. M. Stern, David Fishman and Jacob Tilove observed that 99 Jane Street was a “far more distinguished design” than its neighbor across the street, 100 Jane Street. “Fox & Fowle carefully masked an H-shaped plan to form a central eleven-story tower flanked by six-story wings with full and French balconies adding interest to the extensively glazed red-brick-clad facade. The 177,000-square-foot, eighty-three unit apartment building was set back from Washington Street to create a 7,000-square-foot gated park open to the community.”

The building, one of the largest post-World War II buildings in the West Village, offers 24-hour doorman services, a water filtration system and on-site parking. Not to mention being “just steps to the shops, galleries and restaurants of the fashionable Meat Packing District and the new Hudson River Park.” Also, perhaps more importantly for the young CEO, it is in walking distance of the brand’s Chelsea Corporate Offices.

