Morning Read, Upstate: A Budget Deal With More Bashing

There’s a deal among legislators for $2.8 billion of deficit reduction. It doesn’t contain any mid-year school-aid cuts.

David Paterson hasn’t said explicitly that he’ll sign it; he wants it to go further.

He has proposed unilaterally withholding some payments to municipalities to further save money, including scheduled school aid payments. This will likely draw a legal challenge.

The Times says Paterson is the good guy, and the State Senate is to blame.

Andrew Cuomo v. Facebook fiends and e-Predators.

Unofficially, Tom Suozzi lost by 377 votes.

The Bruno jury will resume deliberations today.

On Monday, they asked to re-hear testimony thought to be favorable to Bruno.

An ally of Albany Mayor Jerry Jennings will get the contract to redevelop the Harriman campus.

The man who bribed Assemblyman Brian McLaughlin was sentenced to three months in prison.

The Post decries Chief Judge Jonathan Lippman’s doubling of judicial expense allowances.

City Hall’s Working Families Party series continues.

Tom DiNapoli was in Cortlandt pushing government consolidation.

Some New York Congressional representatives are skeptical about Barack Obama’s Afghanistan plans.

Representative Maurice Hinchey said they could be paid for by pulling out of Iraq.

New York’s Court of Appeals is hearing more criminal appeals.

Buffalo is in its fourth-longest snow drought ever.

And below, video of the New York State Senate’s only legislative action Monday–a moment of silence for murdered police officers: