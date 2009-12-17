My Take on… Paris

Ever since I attended university in Paris, I have loved visiting this glowing, culture-rich city—there is always something to new to experience … or revisit. Insider Toma Haines shares my view, whether it’s escaping the chill & checking into a cooking or cocktail appreciation course, or heading to a fabulous fair where you are sure to find the most perfect something to adorn your home.

With tips from some of my Insiders, I’ve pulled together some new finds and old favorites to put on your Paris to-do list …

· Insiders Monica & Federico love the Park Hyatt Paris-Vendome—European sophistication in the best neighborhood.

· Dine at the cozy classic Le Voltaire, exclusive 12 person Nomiya, or sip old-school cocktails at Hotel Particulier’s Secret Bar.

· Feeling under-coiffed next to the Parisian elite? Get a style pick-me-up at French Toast, just off the Place de La Concorde.

· Head to the Grand Palais in the 8eme for the fall exhibitions—Cosmos, Renoir in the 20th century, A World in Colors & more.

· Super hip—thanks to Philippe Starck—Mama Shelter is perfect to check into & then splurge on dinners & shopping.

· Shop with a conscience at Merci, by the founders of Bonpoint—proceeds benefit a co-op for young women in Madagascar.

To new finds and old favorites …

