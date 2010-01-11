Art Dealer Christophe Van de Weghe Sells Soho Loft for $2.8 M.

According to city records, premier contemporary art dealer Christophe Van de Weghe, whose Upper East Side gallery–Van de Weghe Fine Art–is one of the leading contemporary galleries in Manhattan (he’s also got one in Chelsea), recently sold his loft at 77 Mercer Street for $2.8 million. Mr. Van de Weghe who, according to the magazine Art Review, gained acclaim by putting on “some first rate exhibitions by the likes of Richard Serra, Andy Warhol and Bruce Nauman,” bought the apartment from art dealer Stellan Holm for $1.6 million in February of 2004.

Six years later, the Belgian-born Mr. Van de Weghe appears to have made a $1.2 million profit on the 2,100-square-foot Soho loft. Dubbed “THE most elegant condominium in Soho!” by a Corcoran rental listing in the building, it isn’t hard to see why Mr. Van de Weghe garnered such a high price. The buyer is an LLC called Real Mercer 77, a limited liability company first registered this past August care of the LLP Withers Bergman, who could not be reached for comment.

