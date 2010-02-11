How quickly they forget

A new Monmouth University/Gannett New Jersey poll shows that time has eroded Richard Codey’s statewide favorables. The Essex County Senator is at 34%-29% — not bad numbers, but not as good as he once was. In September 2006, twenty months after his departure as governor, he was at an incredibly solid 50%-16%. A Quinnipiac University poll taken after during Codey’s final weeks as governor showed him with a 71%-10 job approval rating. The good news for Codey is that among Democrats, he is at 38%-12%, strong enough approvals to keep him on the short list of potential 2013 gubernatorial candidates.