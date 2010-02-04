Today: Dinners

10 a.m. Michael Bloomberg and Jeff Kelin announce the introduction of a new law to prohibit carrying a gun while drunk, on Bronxdale Avenue.

11 a.m. Charles Fuschillo has a public forum about a ban on certain baby cribs, on Long Island.

1:30 p.m. Rick Lazio, Ed Cox and Mike Long discuss having civilian trials for terrorists, at Foley Square.

6 p.m. Scott Stringer delivers his state of the borough speech at City Hall.

6 p.m. AIPAC hosts their Northeast Regional Dinner Reception at the Marriott Marquis. David Paterson is expected to attend.

6:30 p.m. Bloomberg speaks at the Cathedral Club of Brooklyn’s 110th anniversary dinner at the Hilton.

6:30 p.m. Dan Squadron hosts a town hall meeting about night life, on Essex Street.

7:15 Italian American Community of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut host a dinner reception at the Grand Hyatt. Paterson expected to attend.

8 p.m. Bloomberg speaks at the N.Y.C. Big Apps Award Ceremony, at the I.A.C. Building.