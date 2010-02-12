WaPo Reporter, Cheney Biographer Barton Gellman Goes to Time

Barton Gellman, a Pulitzer-winner who worked for two decades at The Washington Post, has left to become a contributing editor-at-large at Time magazine.

WaPo closed its New York bureau at the end of 2009, and it was unclear exactly what the arrangement would be with the writers in the three shuttered locales. (As Politico reported, Mr. Gellman seemed to have a deal that allowed him to work from New York and covered some of his expenses.)

Mr. Gellman—who wrote Angler: The Cheney Vice Presidency, which is being made into an HBO miniseries—will also write an occasional privacy and security column called Counterspy, in addition to teaching at N.Y.U. Law’s Center on Law and Security.

Here’s the memo Time managing editor Richard Stengel sent out this morning.