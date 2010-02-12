WaPo Reporter, Cheney Biographer Barton Gellman Goes to Time

Barton Gellman, a Pulitzer-winner who worked for two decades at The Washington Post, has left to become a contributing editor-at-large at Time magazine.
WaPo closed its New York bureau at the end of 2009, and it was unclear exactly what the arrangement would be with the writers in the three shuttered locales. (As Politico reported, Mr. Gellman seemed to have a deal that allowed him to work from New York and covered some of his expenses.)
Mr. Gellman—who wrote Angler: The Cheney Vice Presidency, which is being made into an HBO miniseries—will also write an occasional privacy and security column called Counterspy, in addition to teaching at N.Y.U. Law’s Center on Law and Security.
Here’s the memo Time managing editor Richard Stengel sent out this morning.
I’m delighted to announce that Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author Barton Gellman is joining TIME as a contributing Editor At Large. Based in New York, Bart joins our second-to-none political team, writing cover stories and features on government, politics, national security and technology. He will also start a column for TIME.com called Counterspy, on personal privacy and security in the digital age. Bart is simply one of the premier journalists of our time and his superb reporting and writing will help us continue to lead the conversation on the biggest and most important issues facing the country and the world.
Bart comes to us after more than two decades at The Washington Post, where he twice shared the Pulitzer Prize. One of those prizes was for his reporting that became the basis of his best-selling book “Angler: The Cheney Vice Presidency,” a film version of which is being produced by HBO. At the Post, Bart covered the first Gulf War, Yitzak Rabin’s assassination, the global AIDS pandemic, and the failed hunt for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. In addition to his Pulitzers, he has also won many of journalism’s highest honors, including a George Polk Award, two Overseas Press Club awards, the Gerald Ford Prize for defense reporting, and the American Society of Newspaper Editors’ Jesse Laventhol Prize for deadline writing. While working for TIME, Bart will also be affiliated with New York University’s Center on Law and Security at NYU Law School, where he has been appointed a senior research fellow and where he will oversee a new program for journalists and public interest researchers who work in defense and intelligence policy.
Please join me in welcoming Bart to TIME.