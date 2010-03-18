Donovan: desperate McNerney should ‘switch to decaf’

Bergen County Executive Dennis C. McNerney today called on Kathleen Donovan to join him in opposing plans to repeal Bergen County’s Blue Law – one day after Donovan already announced her opposition.

Gov. Christopher Christie, a Republican, included a recommendation to end Bergen’s ban on Sunday shopping as a way of increasing state revenues to fund his budget. Donovan, the five-term County Clerk who is challenging McNerney, was quick to disagree with Christie.

Donovan says that any repeal of the Blue Law must win voter approval on a county and municipal level.

“This attempted money grab by Governor Christie comes at the expense of Bergen County residents who will see increased traffic congestion and overcrowded streets,” said McNerney. “Yesterday, Ms. Donovan refused to stand up for County residents and condemn the Governor’s plan to get rid of the Blue Law. The County Clerk has been a politician for thirty years, so she must know that there is no way to let residents vote on a referendum to repeal the Blue Law before the State’s budget is statutorily due on July 1. Ms. Donovan should join me today in demanding the Governor remove the $65 million in Blue Law money assumed in next year’s budget and to scrap this latest assault on Bergen County residents.”

Donovan was quick to call McNerney out on his campaign rhetoric.

“Here’s another example of McNerney’s desperation. He and everyone who reads PolitickeNJ, The Record or the tea leaves knows that I strongly opposes repeal of the Blue Laws , would vote ‘no’ if there’s a referendum and would fight against any effort to eliminate Blue Laws through legislation,” said Donovan. “I have been quite responsible in making my position clear to the Governor, his administration and Bergen County voters. McNerney is once again flailing probably in response to a campaign poll and it’s only March. He should switch to decaf.”