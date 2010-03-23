Ex-Bradley aide may challenge McCain

Nan Stockholm Walden, who served as Chief of Staff to New Jersey U.S. Senator Bill Bradley in 1993 and 1994, has entered the race for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senator in Arizona. She and her husband run a pecan farm with several hundred employees and she is viewed as a potential self funder in the race against incumbent John McCain. Another New Jerseyan in Arizona politics: Joe Yuhas, a former Assemblyman and Trenton City Councilman, is the Deputy Director of Arizona Department of Commerce.