Lesniak says Senate should reject Yudin

State Sen. Raymond Lesniak (D-Elizabeth) says that the Senate Judiciary Committee should reject the nomination of Bergen County GOP Chairman Robert Yudin to the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority.

“Yudin’s ‘Democrats playing politics’ reaction to legitimate questions raised regarding his qualifications to serve on the NJSEA by Bergen County’s Senators should seal his fate. Instead of shedding his political demeanor, he emphasized it,” Lesniak said in an e-mail obtained by PolitickerNJ.com. “When Middlesex County Chairman (Joseph) Spicuzzo was nominated by Governor Corzine to the NJSEA, he was similarly questioned by Republican Senators. Spicuzzo didn’t make that charge. He was a gentleman throughout in the face of the intense questioning.”