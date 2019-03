Bergen County Executive Dennis C. McNerney’s request to audit the Bergen County Clerk’s office might have more long term value if he wasn’t using an auditor who has contributed more than $300,000 to political campaigns over the last four years. McNerney’s office has requested an audit of the office run by his likely Republican opponent, Kathleen Donovan. The auditing firm McNerney picked is Ferraioli, Wielkotz, Cerullo & Cuva, a major contributor to Bergen County Democrats.

Update: State Comptroller Matthew Boxer said today that government entities should switch auditing firms every ten years and suggested that they not hire firms that made campaign contributions to them.

Among the 2009 campaign contributions from Ferraioli, Wielkotz, Cerullo & Cuva and its employees: $7,200 to the Bergen County African American Democratic Association; $7,200 to the Bergen County African Jewish Democratic Association; $4,000 to the Bergen County Irish American Democratic Association; $7,200 to District 36 Democrats, $7,200 to District 39 Democrats; $7,200 to The People’s PAC; and $4,100 to other Bergen Democratic-related political action committees.

The People’s PAC, for example, took in $26,300 in September 2009 from five donors with county contracts: the Ferraioli firm, Englewood Cliff Mayor Joseph Parisi’s insurance agency, ACACIA Financial Services, and Richard Alaimo Engineering. That month, the PAC gave $24,000 to the Bergen County Democratic Organization and their sister group, Victory ’09. The firm also contributed $12,370 to Democratic legislative candidates from Bergen County districts.

In 2008, the firm contributed to Democratic organizations in Cliffside Park, Demarest, Englewood, Edgewater, Elmwood Park, Fairview, Fort Lee, Hackensack, Palisades Park, Paramus, and Ridgefield, as well as to Democratic countywide candidates.