Poll: Voters approve of new governor

Gov. Christopher Christie has a 52%-21% job approval rating, according to a Fairleigh Dickinson University poll released this morning. New Jerseyans, by a 66%-21%, say the state budget should be balanced even it programs are cut rather than increase taxes.

Christie, who took office January 19, has favorables of 47%-25% — a huge improvement from his upside-down 41%-44% favorable rating he had in an FDU poll released four days before he ousted Gov. Jon Corzine. His job approvals are at 74%-7% among Republicans, 43%-17% among independents, and 38%-33% among Democrats.

Voters also favor pension and benefit reforms for public employees: by a 78%-19% margin supporting public employees, including teachers, to contribute toward their own health care; by a 69%-28% margin supporting caps on payouts for unused vacation days (and by a 69%-26% margin, caps on unused sick day payouts); and by a 77%-17% margin, want to cap public employee salaries at $200,000. Support for a repeal of a 9% increase in benefits that was approved in 2001 is mixed, 46%-35%.

Among public employees, Christie’s job approvals are upside-down, 36%-46%.

“No surprise there,” said Peter Woolley, a political scientist and director of the poll. “Public employees are on the defensive. But there is a wider range of opinion among public servants than their interest group leaders let on.”

But public employees are mixed on their willingness to help the state repair its finances. The poll shows that 51% agree that they should contribute toward their health care benefits (45% disagree), 64% agree with a cap on unused vacation time (35% disagree), and by a 56%-41% margin, agree with a proposal to cap payouts for unused sick days. Most public employees (26%-52%) oppose a repeal of the ’01 benefits hike.

The Fairleigh Dickinson University Public Mind poll interviewed 801 registered voters statewide by telephone between February 23 and March 1, and has a margin of error of +/- 3.5%.