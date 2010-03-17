Sympathetic with Christie, Diaz says NJ is PA on a large scale

EDISON – She knows what he’s going through, Perth Amboy Mayor Wilda Diaz says of Gov. Chris Christie.

The governor’s plans to cut government at all levels will mean layoffs.

“I had to lay off the whole water department,” said Diaz, who came into office in 2008 facing project cost overruns and deficts.

“I sympathize. He also has a huge budget deficit. New Jersey is Perth Amboy on a large scale. So locally, I’ve had to do a lot of what he’s proposing. Of course, I don’t want to see him hurt urban schools. I disagree with any cuts to schools.”

Running as a renegade against veteran Mayor Joe Vas, Diaz didn’t arrive in politics inside any organizational comfort zones.

She was grassroots. She was dismissed as a political neophyte running straight into oblivion.

Then she won.

An admirer of Christie’s work as U.S. Attorney, Diaz’s endorsement of Democrat Jon Corzine over Christie appeared as a minor newsflash last year, as did her backing of establishment Democrats in the 19th Legislative District.

“We can be crtical,” said Diaz. “But we also have to be realistic.”