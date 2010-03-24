The Street Where You Live: Millionaire’s Side Row

J.B. Reed
Multimillionaire Isaac Vail Brokaw modeled his first mansion after a 16th-century French château. The mansion was demolished, and then supplanted by a numbingly banal apartment complex in 1965; its demolition helped advance the cause of landmark preservation law.
At the Rudolf Steiner School, the first Waldorf school in the United States, annual tuition is $29,468.
The mayor’s décor has been described as “Louis XIV on hallucinogens” and includes a George III armoire, a Fragonard sketch and a foyer paved with rare Egyptian marble.
Frederick Gebhard, a fixture of The Times’ society column “Of Whom Clubmen Gossip,” built the house after inheriting $5 million from his father.
Just a few years before his involvement in the Teapot Dome scandal, oilman Harry F. Sinclair purchased the mansion from the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The French Gothic mansion achieved more recent notoriety for its role as the mansion in Cruel Intentions.
