Blogging the Sixth Borough

Brownstoner, the ubiquitous granddaddy of Brooklyn neighborhood blogs, launched a Philly edition earlier this week. It’s run by Gabby Warshawer, a former staffer at The Real Deal, later an editor at Brownstoner, and, for a couple of weeks there back in the day, a guest blogger for The Observer.

Brownstoner Philadelphia launches not a moment too soon. Brooklynites, in particular amongst New Yorkers, migrated there in the mid-decade (I wrote about it in early 2008). One imagines an entire ex-pat community of New Yorkers taking to the new site.

