DiVincenzo on Christie: ‘I agree with 95% of what he’s doing’

NEWARK – When the minister at today’s Delaney Hall ceremony asked everyone to hold the hand of the person in the neighboring chair, Gov. Chris Christie and Essex County Executive Joe DiVincenzo reached for each other with no discomfort.

In fact, a friendly history accompanied the gesture: friendliness uninterrupted by Christie’s aggressive early days in office.

“I think he’s doing a great job,” declared DiVincenzo, a Democrat running unopposed in the June Primary. “I agree with him on 95% of what he’s doing. I disagree with him on the millionaire’s tax, but everything else I agree with.”

DiVincenzo stopped short of taking his name out of circulation for governor in 2013. He wouldn’t rule out out running against Christie, a Republican.

But he doubled down today on remarks from his fundraiser last night on the importance of bipartisanship.

“Look, I’m running for county executive, that’s the job that I love,” DiVincenzo said. “These times we’re in are too serious to play games. Any politics people are playing are going to have an effect on people’s lives. We’re in a crisis right now, and we have to work together.”