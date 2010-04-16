Suggested Reading

Eye Opener: Back in Black

By

Bank of America is back in the black. [Bloomberg]

So is Hillary Clinton’s campaign. [@FECTweets]

Bill Clinton sees dangerous parallels in the charged political atmosphere. [NYT]

Lou Dobbs loves it: “You, my friends, are dangerous – and I love that about you.” [NYDN]

President Obama is extending hospital visitation rights to same-sex couples. [WaPo]

Goldman director decided to leave after hearing he was part of the Galleon investigation. [WSJ]

Yankees fan Jay-Z sues Red Sox albatross David Ortiz. [NYP]

LAMCO to liquidate Lehman. [Reuters]

 

