Eye Opener: Back in Black

Bank of America is back in the black. [Bloomberg]
So is Hillary Clinton’s campaign. [@FECTweets]
Bill Clinton sees dangerous parallels in the charged political atmosphere. [NYT]
Lou Dobbs loves it: “You, my friends, are dangerous – and I love that about you.” [NYDN]
President Obama is extending hospital visitation rights to same-sex couples. [WaPo]
Goldman director decided to leave after hearing he was part of the Galleon investigation. [WSJ]
Yankees fan Jay-Z sues Red Sox albatross David Ortiz. [NYP]
LAMCO to liquidate Lehman. [Reuters]