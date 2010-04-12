Eye Opener: Mayor’s Island

Governor’s Island soon to be the mayor’s. [NYT]
The bailout will only cost $89 billion, after all. [Reuters]
A seven-alarm fire hit Chinatown last night. [NYP]
Richard Dawkins and Christopher Hitchens are trying to arrest the pope. [Times (of London)]
Last year’s foiled subway plot had planned to target Times Square and Grand Central. [NYDN]
AIG and Goldman are finally starting to unwind. [Reuters]
Toyota was a little slow with that recall. [NYT]
Henry Kissinger may have been involved in Operation Condor. [LAT]
A family feud at the Whitney. [NYT]
Republicans aren’t ruling out a filibuster to President Obama’s Supreme Court pick. [WSJ]
The Jets got Santonio Holmes on the cheap. [NYP]