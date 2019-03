Mike Huckabee endorsed Myers Mermel for lieutenant governor, and explained–as if we needed a reminder–that the job is kind of a big deal.

Huckabee: “He’s governor ready. Now, let me explain what that means. I was a lieutenant governor and became governor because the governor had to, somehow, get out of office. You know what? That’s happened a lot, including in New York. The lieutenant governor needs to be somebody who is ready to take the job.”