No More Rubber Rooms

The city is finally shutting down those “rubber rooms,” according to NY1.

Teachers awaiting their disciplinary hearings were paid to sit in windowless rooms and–well, do nothing really–for the hours that they would otherwise be working. The New Yorker visited one last year:

It’s a June morning, and there are fifteen people in the room, four of them fast asleep, their heads lying on a card table. Three are playing a board game. Most of the others stand around chatting. Two are arguing over one of the folding chairs.

[…]

One of [the teachers] pointed to a man whose head was resting on the table, beside an alarm clock and four prescription-pill bottles. “Look at him,” she said. “He should be in a hospital, not this place. We talk about human rights in China. What about human rights right here in the Rubber Room?” Seven of the fifteen Rubber Room teachers with whom I spoke compared their plight to that of prisoners at Guantánamo Bay or political dissidents in China or Iran.

So yeah, next up: Guantanamo.