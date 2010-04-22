Paterson: Those Guys ‘Know Nothing’

David Paterson said Steve Levy and Carl Paladino “know nothing” and shouldn’t be running for governor.

Paterson made the comment this morning during an interview on Buffalo’s WBEN 930 AM radio, where he was asked about the Republican gubernatorial candidates’ plans to call a financial state of emergency.

Paterson was asked by the host, “What do they know that you don’t?”

“They know nothing. They know less. They shouldn’t be running for governor. And I’m not saying this because they’re Republicans. There is no such thing as declaring a state of emergency in the State of New York. there are no extraordinary powers that the governor has by declaring a state of emergency, constitutionally. I can’t believe either one of them would say that.”