Roger Stone Just Happens to Live in the Building Ashley Dupre Lived In

From whence is Roger Stone–the mischievous political operative with a Nixon tattoo on his back–running the gubernatorial campaign of Kristin Davis, the madam who allegedly procured for Eliot Spitzer?

Out of 55 West 25th Street. The same building where Ashley Dupre lived when the scandal broke.

Mr. Stone told The Times–which today has the latest installment of the Stone versus Spitzer saga–that the coincidence was just that, “happenstance.”

“I moved to the building from Central Park South because a friend and his wife live in a two-bedroom apartment on a high floor and love the building,” Mr. Stone reportedly wrote to the paper in an email.