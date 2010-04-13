SL Green Wins 600 Lex for $180 M.

And the winner is… SL Green! For almost 180 million smackeroos!
SL Green, the city’s largest office landlord, has won the bidding war for Hines’ 600 Lexington Avenue, the glass-clad, 36-story tower between 52nd and 53rd streets, according to Crain’s. Rumblings of the deal were first reported at Observer.com late last week.
According to Crain’s:
At $180 million, the price would be almost nearly $700 a square foot, a very healthy amount amid a recession, sources said.
…Publicly traded SL Green has been on an acquisition spurt recently. Earlier this year, it bought 100 Church St. in a foreclosure auction. It also moved to push 510 Madison Ave. into foreclosure after buying debt on the boutique building; however, a hearing is set for Wednesday to prevent the foreclosure, which is scheduled for next Tuesday.