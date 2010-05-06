Buffalo Mayor Also Urged Obama to Visit Buffalo

After an earlier post on Senator Kirsten Gillibrand successfully urging President Obama to visit Buffalo, a spokesperson for Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown emailed to say that the mayor had also encouraged the president to come to Western New York.

“The mayor has met the President on several occasions prior to his election and had always urged him to visit Buffalo,” emailed Peter Cutler, a spokesperson for Mayor Brown. Mr. Cutler included a letter dated March 5 of this year that Mayor Brown–after a visit to Washington–sent to David Agnew, Deputy Director of the White House Office of Policy and Intergovernmental Affairs.

“I would also like to extend an invitation to President Obama to visit Buffalo, NY,” Mayor Brown wrote. “As the third poorest city and one with the highest percentage of vacant property in the nation, Buffalo represents the needs and challenges that face America’s post-industrial cities.”