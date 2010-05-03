The American Spectator Needs Money For Paper

The American Spectator is strapped for cash — paper costs are going up! — and Alfred Regnery, the magazine’s publisher, has asked subscribers for donations to close a $26,000 budget gap.



But we’re not quite there yet! Please help us fill the $26,000 shortfall created by the perverse incentives of the liberal agenda. Our paper costs are rising for NEXT MONTH’S ISSUE.

The magazine has set up the E Pluribus Unum Society (read: The Penny Club) for subscribers who are willing to pitch in $10 a month to help counter the liberal onslaught.

[Media Matters via Romenesko]