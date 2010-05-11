Fonseca: Central Ward on pace to turn out the most votes

NEWARK – Mayor Cory Booker projects confidence hours before Election Day deadline.

“If the absentee ballot numbers are any indication, we’re going to win big,” Booker tells PolitickerNJ.com.

Booker Campaign Manager Pablo Fonseca cracks a grin as he reports those numbers: 2-1 for Booker.

The longtime Booker ally says he is confident the mayor will win all five wards tonight in a campaign less reliant on singular organization dominance and Booker love in the North Ward than on pinpoint allocation of resources and maximization of alliances citywide.

“This is a very targeted campaign,” he says. “This is not running around tearing down and ripping up signs. It’s about discipline.”

Fonseca says the Central Ward – where the Booker Team joins forces with Councilman Charles Bell – “is blowing up.”

That ward will deliver the highest voter turnout on the night – more than the South and more than the North – Fonseca says.