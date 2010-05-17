Law Firm Incentivized to Take 10 More Years at One Rock

Nauta Dutilh, a law firm founded in 1724, has signed a 10-year renewal for 7,360 square feet on the 15th floor of One Rockefeller Plaza. The asking rent was $69 per square foot, according to Crain’s, but landlord incentives likely drove down the taking rent.

“Nauta Dutilh, which has been a tenant at One Rockefeller Plaza since the ’90s, considered office space on Lexington and Third avenues,” said Marcus Rayner, principal of CresaPartners, who represented the tenant. “But they preferred staying in their current location, where they were able to take advantage of landlord incentives.”

Ed Wartels of CresaPartners also represented the tenant. Blythe Kinsler and Samantha Augarten represented landlord Tishman Speyer in-house.

