The Best Things in Life Aren’t Free; They are for Sale at School Auctions

What’s for sale at New York schools’ spring auctions? “Intangibles,” reports The Wall Street Journal: like internships (paying to work remains appealing, we guess), celebrity encounters and bit parts on Broadway. There is something for everyone at these auctions!
For example:
At the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts on Saturday night, one bidder scored a “Chuck Close and Personal” package for $2,400, entitling him and three friends to dinner at the Savoy in SoHo with the painter and photographer Mr. Close.
Best Mother’s Day gift ever?