This week, the Observer launches a new weekly art-world column for the Web, Art Snapshot, with links to — and our take on — the week’s top ten art stories.

1. Marina Abromovic’s “The Artist is Present” closes

The performance’s final day–which featured audience members at MoMA stripping, vomiting, crying and throwing flyers at the stoic artist–was chronicled by a rebel twitter feed voiced by none other than “Marina’s chair.”

Our take: How long until a performance encompasses the twitter feeds, live feeds, and flickr albums that spring from it?

2. Post-exhibition celebrations at MoMA

Show’s over, but art gossipmongers have just begun to rehash Tuesday’s dinner commemorating it. Artforum’s Linda Yablonsky recounts the event, including P.S.1 Director Klaus Biesenbach’s uncomfortable declaration of love for the artist.

Our take: The writer may try to downplay the juiciness of Biesenbach’s tipsy paean by burying it in her piece, but if either or them thinks anyone will remember-or reblog-anything else about the dinner, they are sadly mistaken.

3. Art critics get nasty

Village Voice art critic Christian Viveros-Fauné pans P.S.1’s “Greater New York 2010” with such intensity that he’s got some people, like gallerist Edward Winkleman, wondering whether art criticism has gone soft.

Our take: When a writer calls a show “squarer in its American Apparel nonconformity than a tramp stamp,” one has to wonder whether he’s attempting to be provocative for its own sake. Mr. Viveros-Fauné may be too distracted by his own verbal gymnastics to present a carefully considered analysis of the show. Of course, it was a good line…

4. Lehman Brothers to auction artwork at Sotheby’s

Broke investment bank Lehman Brothers is looking to pay back old debts by deaccessioning its corporate art collection, Bloomberg scooped. Over 400 artworks, including pieces by Damien Hirst, Julie Merehtu, Liu Ye and Richard Prince, are destined for the block in a September auction. The collection is estimated to fetch (a paltry) $10 million.

Our take: Bankrupt bank auctions are the new estate sales.

