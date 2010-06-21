Arthur Brisbane is the Times’ New Public Editor (Updated)

The Times has hired Arthur Brisbane as their fourth public editor.

Mr. Brisbane will quickly become a very big favorite in the newsroom, we’re sure. It appears he has experience both in the newsroom and on the publishing side.

According to a Times memo, here’s his career breakdown:

1977: Kansas City Times, Metro columnist 1984: Washington Post, reporter for national and metro and then assistant city editor 1990: Kansas City Star, metro columnist then editor then publisher 2005: Knight Ridder, senior vice president

Also, he’s been a Nieman consultant!

He is also the son of a real estate investor, and the grandson of a journalist with quite the lengthy wikipedia page, Arthur Brisbane.

UPDATE: Here is Bill Keller’s memo: