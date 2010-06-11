Bloomberg to Malkin: ‘Be Consistent’

On the John Gambling Show this morning, Mayor Bloomberg shrugged off Empire State Building owner Anthony Malkin’s decision not to illuminate the building in blue-and-white to honor Mother Teresa’s birthday.

“It’s a private company that owns the building, and I guess they’ve got to make their decision as to what they want to do,” Mayor Bloomberg said. “My advice to them would be: ‘Be consistent.'”

Mr. Malkin has, in the past, lit the building for a wide variety of causes–including the 60th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China.

Yesterday, Council Speaker Christine Quinn held a press conference encouraging New Yorkers to light candles in Mother Teresa’s honor, after the speaker was unable to sway Mr. Malkin in a private phone call.

“I’m sympathetic that you can’t do it for everybody,” Mayor Bloomberg said this morning, comparing the situation to the requests he gets to hold events at City Hall.

“Once you start down some paths, it’s very slippery,” said the mayor. “I don’t want to make this any more controversial than it is.”