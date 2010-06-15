Done and Dunne! Interior Designer Woos New York Royalty with Soho Loft

According to the lovely Liz Smith—and if you know anything about New York society you know her word is tantamount to the gospel—last year’s Fourth of July must-do event was the Rhinebeck, N.Y., wedding of actor/director Griffin Dunne to his Australian bride, Anna Bingemann, a film and magazine stylist.

The glamorous wedding list read like an embassy delegation of Aussie A-listers. Guests included Nicole Kidman with husband Keith Urban and baby in tow; Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber; Isla Fischer with hubby Sacha Baron Cohen; and Hugh Jackman; as well as Uma Thurman and various members of the New York literati, the reigning member being the groom’s late father, Vanity Fair scribe Dominick Dunne.

Indeed, Griffin Dunne is an octopus of sorts, each tentacle touching another family member with a steady foothold in the canonical New York intelligentsia or high society. His father, the great author who passed away six weeks after his son’s Rhinebeck wedding. His younger sister, the slain actress Dominique Dunne. His aunt Joan Didion and uncle John Gregory Dunne. He was married to Law & Order actress Cary Lowell with whom he has one daughter, and was linked to model and authoress Sophie Dahl in the early 2000’s.

Now, almost a year after his nuptials, the Johnny Dangerously and My Girl star has settled down with the striking and quite tall Ms. Bingemann, purchasing a $2.8 million Soho loft apartment at 129 Lafayette Street, one of the rare full-service condominiums in the coveted neighborhood. According to city records, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment was sold by interior designer Darren Henault and partner Michael Bassett. Mr. Henault staunchly refused to discuss the buyers but did tell The Observer, “We bought the apartment five years ago because we were having children but ultimately decided we’d rather be uptown for the girls to go to school. We’re moving into a very different apartment, from a loft downtown to a very European Upper East Side home.”

Of the Lafayette Street corner loft which Mr. Henault decorated in a stunning mélange of old-world opulence, pastels and paisleys, he noted wrily, “I would love to take the only credit for it showing well, and say it’s because I’m so phenomenally talented; but, in fact, it showed itself. It’s a fantastic layout, it’s flooded with light.”

Prudential Douglas Elliman‘s Taylor Schultz had the listing with Debra Kameros. “It was honestly a very popular listing,” Ms. Schultz said. “It was high traffic and it had the wow factor because Darren is such a talented designer. It’s definitely the best apartment I’ve shown.”

