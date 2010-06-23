Editors: They’re Just Like Us

Today, Reagan Arthur (of Little, Brown imprint Reagan Arthur Books) takes her turn at The Paris Review‘s “Culture Diaries” feature. But rather than a tea-drinking counterpart to the New York sex diaries, this installment calls to mind an Us magazine standby: “Stars–They’re Just Like Us!”

Playing Scrabulous on Facebook! Following the Lynn Hirschberg/MIA feud on Twitter! Watching Real Housewives of New Jersey!

Also: having dinner with international writers and plowing through the galleys for Jonathan Franzen’s unreleased novel Freedom.

Oh, well.